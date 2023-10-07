Britney Spears’ father Jamie looks frail in first appearance since hospitalisation

Britney Spears’s estranged dad Jamie Spears was spotted out and about for the first time following his weeks-long hospitalisation revealed earlier this week.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the 71-year-old father of three appeared emaciated as he took a stroll outside his home in Louisiana, reportedly having “lost more than 25 pounds” during his hospitalisation, per the outlet citing TMZ.

The spotting comes just two days after the outlet revealed that the retired construction business owner had been “hospitalised for weeks” due to a “bad infection” that “required surgery.”

Later, People reported that the Spears patriarch is “on the mend” and seeking treatment at an infectious disease outpatient facility.

However, this isn’t the first time Jamie has been hospitalised this year, having been “in and out” of medical care for months, according to TMZ.

The outlet also reported that Jamie, who has been his pop icon daughter’s conservator for 13 years, went to the hospital for complications resulting from a knee replacement surgery he had in the mid-2000s.

Jamie, who donned a low-pulled hat and shades during his most recent outing, has been keeping a low profile while addressing his reported health issues ever since his conservatorship over Britney Spears was terminated late last year.

During the court hearing, the Toxic songstress pleaded for an end to the “abusive” conservatorship that “exploited [her] life” and career for 13 years.

An insider recently told Page Six that “a reconciliation with Jamie is not in the cards” for Spears.