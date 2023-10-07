Anne Hathaway supports Iran protests with Mahsa Amini t-shirt on The View

Anne Hathaway supports Iran protests in chic style in NYC

Anne Hathaway stepped out in a fashion-forward outfit for her appearance on The View this Friday.

Her eye-catching outfit included a powerful statement piece expressing solidarity with the recent uprising in Iran, featuring the slogan 'Zan Zendegi Azadi' (Woman Life Freedom).



Hathaway's t-shirt prominently displayed the name of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who tragically lost her life while in Iranian police custody last year.

Mahsa was arrested and subjected to physical abuse for wearing tight trousers and not wearing her headscarf properly.

This incident triggered a strong backlash against the Gasht-e-Ershad (Guidance Patrol), also known as the morality police, and led to months of civil unrest in Iran.

Just a few days prior, Hathaway wowed the crowd in a dazzling pink gown at a New York City screening of her upcoming film, She Came To Me.

The film features Peter Dinklage as a composer struggling with writer's block, Anne Hathaway as his therapist-turned-wife, and Marisa Tomei as a tugboat captain whose one-night stand with him sparks a burst of artistic inspiration.