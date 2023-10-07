Manchester United's Anthony Martial spotted with mystery lady post-split

Anthony Martial and mysterious companion's leggy display in Cheshire.

Anthony Martial, Manchester's professional footballer, was spotted enjoying an evening in Cheshire with a striking, unidentified brunette on Friday.

This outing comes more than a year after the end of his three-year marriage to Melanie Da Cruz, who publicly declared that "love wasn't enough' to sustain their relationship and that 'sometimes to win a race you have to stop running."



While Melanie did not explicitly divulge the reasons behind their marriage's dissolution, previous reports had circulated, suggesting that Anthony had been unfaithful during her pregnancy.

The football star, looking casually cool in black jogging bottoms and a designer hoodie, walked down the street with his hands in his pockets, fueling speculation about his post-divorce romantic endeavors.

Reports had alleged that Martial had been involved with French model Malika Semichi in 2019, with their rendezvous taking place in a budget Parisian hotel shortly after they first met.

Reflecting on the incident, Semichi had commented, "I knew he had a girlfriend, so I presumed it was because he didn't want anyone to see us together."

Anthony had responded to the rumors at the time, stating, "There will always be bad people, jealous in this world who will be ready to tell lots of bulls*** to be able to exist, but thanks to God I know which way I go with the best by my side."



