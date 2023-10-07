Drake receives backlash for dissing Rihanna on new song ‘Fear of Heights’

Drake and Rihanna’s fans didn’t take it well when One Dance singer dissed his ex in his new song Fear of Heights.



The Canadian musician released his new song in his eighth audio album, For All the Dogs, on Friday.

The in-question lyrics say, “Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? / That could never be / Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me.”

He further seems to reference RiRi’s Anti album and its Sex With Me song, “I’m anti, I’m anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you … / And I had way badder bitches than you, TBH.”

However, fans were not pleased with Drake, 36, for slamming his famous past fling after a considerable time of their split, and took to social media to call him out.

“Drake rapping about Rihanna in 2023 and sounding as mature as he did in 2013 is as disappointing as it is predictable,” one fan said on Twitter.

Another fan took a step further to explain how Drake’s diss will not have any impact on Rihanna, 35.

“‘Drake dissed Rihanna’ my baby she is somewhere changing diapers for the 20th time this morning… that lady does not gaf lmfao,” as the Work singer recently welcomed her second child, Riot, with her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. The couple are also parents to a 1-year-old, RZA.

The Diamonds singer and rapper dated for a short time in 2016, breaking up only after two months.