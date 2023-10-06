Holly Willoughby's life takes 'horrifying' turn as 24/7 security UPSETS her

Friends claim that Holly Willoughby's life has undergone a significant transformation after a kidnapping plot.

On Wednesday night, though, Holly's 'normal' changed - quite possibly for ever - when she learned of an alleged plot to kidnap her. She was due to appear on This Morning the next day.

Sources at ITV say she was 'in bits' and they quickly called in seasoned This Morning presenter Alison Hammond to take her place next to co-presenter Josie Gibson.

Viewers were left guessing as to why Holly - the consummate professional - wasn't there.

Those close to Holly say she was 'shaken', 'petrified' and 'unable to take in' what happened. One told me: 'Holly couldn't believe that she got up one morning and that's how the day went. It is absolutely awful, it's difficult to find the words.'

Another friend told the Mail: 'There have been several stages of this, which have shocked Holly more as she learned more.

'Thursday was not a good day for her. It was frightening and distressing as she learned the breakdown of the accusations. It terrified her.'

Undoubtedly, Holly, 42, will have gained some comfort from her TV colleagues, including Lorraine Kelly, Hammond, and her sidekick Dermot O'Leary, who wished her well from their respective on-screen sofas.

But it's to her husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin, and her three children - Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, nine - that she will be turning at this moment. They will be at the forefront of her mind right now, because, says a friend, 'they are what is most important to her'.



But on Wednesday night all that changed - possibly for good. Not only does Holly now have police outside her home, but ITV are also taking her safety seriously - installing a sizeable, full-time security team to guard her 24/7. Sources say it will stay in place 'for as long as is necessary'.

'This isn't how Holly wants to live her life,' says one friend. 'She has never lived in fear like this before. It all seems so unfair.'

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's reaction to Holly Willoughby's kidnapping plot:

Rishi Sunak appeared on the ITV show today and said his thoughts are with Holly. He said he was 'so sorry to hear about everything that is going on with Holly', adding: 'I wanted to send my best to her and her family and to all of you'.



