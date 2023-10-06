Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued new warning ahead of NYC visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are set to make their first trip to New York City since their 'catastrophic car chase' in May, has been advised to avoid a "repeat" of the last visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are set to host a summit for World Mental Health Day in NYC on October 10, have been warned that their any new stunt in the city will further damage their popularity among Americans

Meghan and Harry have been advised to take all precautionary steps before leaving Montecito for the metropolitan.

The US-based couple will launch 'charm offensive' in order to repair "any reputation damage" that happened during their last visit, an expert has claimed. They will try to avoid New York nightmare.

Crisis communications expert Andy Barr has claimed that Harry and Meghan will also have "beefed up" security for their safety.

"Meghan and Harry have a slick media machine behind them and they will be keen to repair any reputation damage that happened from their last visit. We can expect to see a real charm offensive. Unscheduled stops for community engagement and probably public praise for the City in general," he told the Mirror.

The expert added the visit will be a "masterclass in rebuilding bridges", adding that the couple will "want to avoid a repeat of the last visit so I would imagine their security will also be beefed up, albeit in a subtle and none intrusive way."

"There are few couples in the world that know as much as they do about winning over an audience and I expect this will be a masterclass in rebuilding bridges."



The couple attended the Women of Vision award alongside Doria Ragland to celebrate Meghan receiving formal recognition for her years of being a feminist in May. Although they were all smiles upon entering the venue, the trio released a statement about their hazardous experience.



“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” their rep said.



However, Meghan's mom Doria won't accompany the couple in NYC as she would stay with her grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montrecito.