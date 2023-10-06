Hugh Jackman going for image makeover after his painful divorce

Hugh Jackman has recently decided to revamp his personality after the announcement of hid divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness last month.



According to RadarOnline.com, the Wolverine star is on a spree to pampering and self-indulgences to overhaul his look.

A source told the National Enquirer, “He's going over the top with his workouts and buying state-of-the-art equipment.”

The source revealed that the actor is also taking help from his stylish male friends for the makeover.

“He's replacing his old wardrobe with hip designer duds and his metrosexual guy friends are turning him on to a stylist to help him with manscaping,” shared an insider.

The source mentioned that Hugh is trying to experiment with his “image”.

The source pointed out, “He's talking about dying his hair a different shade and bleaching his teeth.”

Moreover, the insider also disclosed that the Greatest Showman star was “looking into expanding his personal car collection with something outrageous like a Ferrari or a Lamborghini”.

“Deb would have rolled her eyes over this, but that's kind of the point. For the first time in his life, he’s buying the stuff he doesn’t need — and it’s giving him a desperately needed thrill!” added the source.

For the unversed, the former couple announced their divorce in September and Hugh shared that he was “devastated” by his marriage ending.”

“This wasn't his choice and he's devastated. He's just going along with the divorce because he wants Deb to be happy,” added an insider.