Kate Middleton stuns athletes with her rugby skills on wheelchair

Kate Middleton has left fans stunned as she joined Wheelchair Rugby Game at Allam Sports Centre to to highlight the inclusivity in the sport.



The Princess of Wales was all smiles and in good spirits as she joined a training session run by members of the world-cup-winning England Wheelchair Rugby League squad.



During the game, Kate tried to put her sporting skills on display as she took wheelchair to play the game to support the participants.

William and Kate's official social media accounts, known as Prince and Princess of Wales, also shared the future Queen Consort's stunning pictures from her latest activities, captioning: "Celebrating the power of inclusivity within Rugby League." @hullfcofficial’s Centre of Excellence at @UniOfHull, which provides students with a combination of coaching and education to help them progress into professional sport.

Kate Middleton, as part of her role she took over from Harry, highlighted the positive impact the Disability Rugby League has on those who play the sport.

Prince William's wife wanted to show how sports can help tackle inequalities and provide a platform for people to develop their skills and fitness regardless of their circumstances or background.



During his Invictus Games, Harry warmly embraced a wheelchair rugby player by kissing him on the head. He also watched matches in an eight-team wheelchair rugby knockout tournament, then presented medals and spoke to players after Team USA defeated the United Kingdom 21-13 in the final.

Some royal fans think Kate Middleton's move was a thumbs up to Harry's positive activities in Germany, while few other think she teased the Duke with her stunt.