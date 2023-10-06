Beyoncé celebrates 'H-Town sister' Megan Thee Stallion in adorable nod

Beyoncé labels Megan Thee Stallion as her "H-Town sister" in an aww-dorable post.
“My H-Town sister, thank you for gracing the RENAISSANCE TOUR,"
Beyoncé took to her Instagram on Thursday to proudly acknowledge her Grammy award-winning collaboration with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, as they both slayed their performance of "Savage (Remix)" at the September 23 event.
Beyoncé concluded, "Until next time," after playing a carousel of photos of Megan and herself taken at Houston's NRG stadium, showing the two performing in coordinated camouflage print outfits with studs and glitter.
Beyoncé danced around a pole atop a tank while Megan, 28, strode around the platform wearing a camouflage helmet and a pair of thigh-high boots with an army design on them.
The day after their performance, Megan celebrated the event on her Instagram. She shared a video of herself in her camouflaged stage outfit, Megan wrote, “BEYONCE I LOVE YOU HOUSTON I LOVE YOUUU #renaissancetour @beyonce GOODNIGHT.”
The rapper accompanied a new carousel of photos from the performance on September 26 with the phrase "Thee real Htown Hottie."
She also posted a TikTok video of the performance that showed her sobbing joyfully upon being asked to perform with Beyoncé.
