Beyoncé celebrates 'H-Town sister' Megan Thee Stallion in adorable nod

Beyoncé labels Megan Thee Stallion as her "H-Town sister" in an aww-dorable post.



“My H-Town sister, thank you for gracing the RENAISSANCE TOUR,"

Beyoncé took to her Instagram on Thursday to proudly acknowledge her Grammy award-winning collaboration with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, as they both slayed their performance of "Savage (Remix)" at the September 23 event.

Beyoncé concluded, "Until next time," after playing a carousel of photos of Megan and herself taken at Houston's NRG stadium, showing the two performing in coordinated camouflage print outfits with studs and glitter.

Beyoncé danced around a pole atop a tank while Megan, 28, strode around the platform wearing a camouflage helmet and a pair of thigh-high boots with an army design on them.

The day after their performance, Megan celebrated the event on her Instagram. She shared a video of herself in her camouflaged stage outfit, Megan wrote, “BEYONCE I LOVE YOU HOUSTON I LOVE YOUUU #renaissancetour @beyonce GOODNIGHT.”

The rapper accompanied a new carousel of photos from the performance on September 26 with the phrase "Thee real Htown Hottie."

She also posted a TikTok video of the performance that showed her sobbing joyfully upon being asked to perform with Beyoncé.