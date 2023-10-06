Gwyneth Paltrow ‘loves’ her ex Chris Martin’s longtime partner Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently addressed her relationship with her ex-husband Chris Martin’s longtime girlfriend Dakota Johnson.



On Thursday, the Goop founder initiated a Q&A on Instagram Story for her more than eight million followers.

One of the fans questioned the actress about her relationship with the Fifty Shades of Grey actress, which came after both Coldplay singer and Dakota were seen together celebrating the actress 34th birthday.

Gushing over Dakota, Gwyneth replied, “We are actually very good friends. I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person.”

Another fan also asked about her friendship with Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth posted a photo of Jennifer in a white dress giving the Great Expectations star a peck on the cheek.

In the caption, Gwyneth wrote, “Yes, I am so lucky.”

Meanwhile, the Iron Man 3 star was also questioned by one follower, “How do you manage to truly love so many friends?”

Gwyneth replied, “I have the best friends in the world and I really do make it a priority to nurture those friendships, because they fill me up so much.”

I also think it's something I really get from my dad. My dad loved his friends and his relationships, his children, his wife and showed me an example of putting real time in just with the most open, loving heart imaginable,” she added.