Prince William, Harry's feud causing great pain to King Charles in his final years

King Charles III, who once made an emotional plea to his feuding sons Prince William and Prince Harry to end their feud, seems to be in terrifying situation as he suffers in silence in his final years.

Harry and William, who used to share very close relationship with each other before their marriages, have been on loggerheads for last few years. The two royal brothers' rift is also given much pain to their father.

The 74-year-old monarch, who sometime smiles through silent pain, once showed his helplessness to his sons as he asked them to stop after a tense argument between the two royals took place, requesting them: "Please, boys - don't make my final years a misery."

Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey, after their exit from the royal family, proved to be a major flashpoint in their feud with the royal family and prompted the King to step in ease the growing tension between them.



Harry, who stepped down as senior working royal alongside his wife and relocated to the US in 2020, reunited with William in April 2021 when the Duke of Sussex travelled to the UK to attend the funeral of his late grandfather Prince Philip just weeks after the Sussexes's explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey.



Harry also mentioned teh shocking incident it in his book Spare, claiming it came after he felt "cut off" when explaining his feelings to his dad and brother which resulted in a heated argument between him and William.



Harry claimed in his book that this led to Charles begging them both to calm down as he said: "Please, boys - don't make my final years a misery."

Later in book, Meghan Markle's husband Harry also detailed how he was "stopped cold" during the exchange when William used a "secret code" they had for "times of extreme crisis".

He then claims he told his older brother he loved him too but that his "stubbornness is extraordinary" and pulled away.

He goes on to claim that William pulled him back and said: "Harold you must listen to me, I just want you to be happy, Harold, I swear, I swear on mummy’s life."

And Harry added: "It stopped me cold, as it was meant to. Not because he'd used it, but because it didn’t work. I simply didn’t believe him."