King Charles 'builds bridge' for Prince William to 'shake things up'

File Footage

Prince William is expected to ‘shake things up’ as King Charles is laying the foundations of a ‘bridge’ for the heir to the throne.



This claim was put forth by former royal butler Paul Burrell who spoke on behalf of Slingo and said that the future of the monarchy was on the shoulders of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"I think the King and Queen are going to rely on William and Kate more and more as time goes by," the former aide said.

He elaborated that as the monarch constructed "a bridge between his mother’s monarchy and his", by extension, "he was building a bridge to William and Kate’s monarchy."

He added: "Over the years we will see them become more high profile and doing more when the King and Queen don't want to.

"It’s a natural progression, it’s a learning curve for William and Kate to get a hold of the reins of monarchy before they become King and Queen.

"They are apprentices in the firm who need to learn how to handle this when it comes their way.

"It’s an almighty responsibility when it does come their way."