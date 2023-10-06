Kim Kardashian's SKKN secrets revealed, beating adult acne at 42 keeping her cool

Kim Kardashian, the 42-year-old reality TV mogul, has made a surprising revelation about her skincare journey during an interview with Refinery29.

She shared her struggle with adult acne, admitting that most people remain oblivious because she adeptly conceals it "really well under makeup."

Kardashian, who has been navigating single motherhood post-divorce from Kanye West, disclosed, "Oh, I've gotten full acne, like full bouts of it."

In her quest to address her acne issues, she embarked on a journey experimenting with various products and even integrated ingredients she personally favors into her luxury skincare brand, SKKN by Kim.

Kim admitted that her skincare journey has taken an unexpected turn in her 40s, something she never anticipated.

She shared that her skin has become more sensitive over the years, leading her to embark on a quest to pinpoint the cause of her adult acne.

Reflecting on her skincare challenges, Kardashian mentioned considering whether to stop using oils in her skincare routine.

However, she realized that eliminating oils wasn't the solution.

She credited her mother for this condition, stating, "I'd love to thank my mother for that issue," adding that she's the only one of her siblings to experience it.



