Kim Zolciak calls 911 to report Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak has involved the authorities in concern of her safety from Kroy Biermann.



Zolciak, 45, recently called the police on her husband Kroy Biermann and complained about her safety in the same home as him, as per TMZ.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum can be heard telling the operator that Biermann locked himself in the master bedroom with both of her phones, preventing her to leave the house.

“I have neither of them. He’s kept them from me for hours,” she reported.

Adding, “I need to leave because I don’t feel safe here.”

The RHOA’s former celebrity also explained why she bought the second cell phone, reason being Beirmann, 38, took the first one last year, “scaring” her.

She expressed she didn’t want to call 911 over “trivial stuff”, but reasoned that the ongoing situation of her house is “just exhausting.”

The details of how the police visit haven’t been revealed, but the couple did appear in a pre-scheduled hearing in court the following day.

The estranged couple have been involved in a beef since Biermann filed for divorce in late August, for a second time.

He requests for sole legal and sole physical custody of their four minor children: Kroy Jr. “KJ,” 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.