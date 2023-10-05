Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz enjoy shopping trip after sharing THOSE 'weird' snaps

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz were spotted together for a shopping trip at The Row in London on Thursday after she sparked backlash from her followers with a 'weird' Instagram post.
The chef, aged 24, exited the celebrity hotspot alongside the actress, aged 28, after acquiring a new jacket.
Nicola looked fashion-forward in her blue flared jeans and large platform boots, complemented by a coordinating leather jacket. While carrying her newly acquired items back to Brooklyn's Land Rover Defender, the Transformers star was accompanied by her mother, Claudia Heffner-Peltz.
The couple had proudly supported Brooklyn's dad David at the premiere of his Netflix series earlier this week.
But hours later, Nicola was slammed by fans for sharing a 'weird' post to congratulate father-in-law David Beckham on his new Netflix docuseries.
She took to Instagram on Wednesday after attending the BECKHAM premiere with her in-laws to post: 'Last night was incredible congratulations @davidbeckham'
Yet bizarrely, David didn't feature in the snaps until the fourth image, which was a group shot of the family on the red carpet.
‘Shape of You’ singer wants to die with proper ‘will’ unlike some ‘friends’
The couple were last pictured together at Glastonbury back in June
Kim Kardashian knows her limits of consuming alcohol
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scared of being embarassed by one of their former friends
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive new warnings
Selena Gomez talks about mental health and her sister’s role in creation of Rare Impact Fund