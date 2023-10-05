Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz enjoy shopping trip after sharing THOSE 'weird' snaps

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz were spotted together for a shopping trip at The Row in London on Thursday after she sparked backlash from her followers with a 'weird' Instagram post.

The chef, aged 24, exited the celebrity hotspot alongside the actress, aged 28, after acquiring a new jacket.

Nicola looked fashion-forward in her blue flared jeans and large platform boots, complemented by a coordinating leather jacket. While carrying her newly acquired items back to Brooklyn's Land Rover Defender, the Transformers star was accompanied by her mother, Claudia Heffner-Peltz.

The couple had proudly supported Brooklyn's dad David at the premiere of his Netflix series earlier this week.

But hours later, Nicola was slammed by fans for sharing a 'weird' post to congratulate father-in-law David Beckham on his new Netflix docuseries.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday after attending the BECKHAM premiere with her in-laws to post: 'Last night was incredible congratulations @davidbeckham'

Yet bizarrely, David didn't feature in the snaps until the fourth image, which was a group shot of the family on the red carpet.