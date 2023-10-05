Inside Adele, Rich Paul's upgrade to husband, wife

Adele and Rich Paul are surely not married but the couple is making headlines when they declared themselves to be husband and wife in public, they have been using those names for a while.

“They aren’t married but they do call each other husband and wife and have been for a while now,” a source exclusively disclosed to Us Weekly, while noting that Paul, 41, began referring the singer, 35, his wife just two months into their relationship. “Adele loved the security [of it] and how much he adores her.”

The pair started dating in 2021 and have not yet tied the knot, and they don't seem very eager to do so.

“Marriage is really just a ceremony at this point,” the insider shares. “They [already] live and act as husband and wife.”

When a fan proposed to Adele after one of her Las Vegas gigs in September, the couple first raised marriage rumours. The singer of "Rolling in the Deep" rebuffed the concertgoer and informed the audience that her "husband" was present that evening.

“You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” Adele replied to the woman, who asked if she was willing to “try” to accept the proposal. “No, I don’t want to try! I’m with Rich,” she quipped, per social media footage at the time. “You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

Adele fueled the marriage rumours when she identified herself as Paul's wife during another concert more than a week later.

“I have spent a lot of my time trying to understand and also enjoy American football,” she joked to the audience, adding, “I’m not the greatest wife when it comes to football even though my partner absolutely loves it.”



