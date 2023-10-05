Selena Gomez confesses she’s no more anxious and cares less in her 30s

File Footage

Selena Gomez has recently confessed she cares less in her 30s about things that previously made her anxious.



Speaking to PEOPLE after hosting Rare Impact Fund Benefit on Wednesday, the Calm Down hit-maker revealed, “Now that I'm 30, I care less, so it's actually nice.”

Selena told the outlet, “I get to focus on the things that actually matter and I'm not worried about things that were holding me back.”

The Only Murders in the Building actress also dished on leaving a legacy with her Rare Impact Fund.

“I really hope so. I'm kind of nervous,” said the 31-year-old.

Selena remarked, “It is my first time throwing something and I hate asking people for money, so I don't know.”

“It's like a weird concept, but I know that we're doing a good thing and I couldn't be more lucky to have the platform to do that,” added the songstress.

Earlier, delivering a speech at Wednesday’s Rare Impact event, Selena addressed her mental health journey and how her 10-year-old sister Gracie encouraged her to create the fund.

“I struggled with the world inside my head for a long time and I felt lost and I felt hopeless at times. And in 2020, I received my diagnosis of bipolar disorder. And to be honest, everything quickly changed,” recalled the singer.

Meanwhile, Selena also expressed her hope that her sister’s generation will have a “kinder” and “clearer” future with the mental health support that they need.

“I know we all have Gracie's in our lives who make us want to be better and do better, who can motivate us and connect us and make a difference,” concluded the singer.