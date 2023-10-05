Charli D'Amelio admits she does not know Ben Affleck

Charli D'Amelio spills on her love for Dunkin' coffee however, Ben Affleck who has been affiliated with the brand for a long time, TikToker had a hard time recognizing him.

The TikTok star, 19, opened up during a lie detector test administered by her sister Dixie for Vanity Fair and shared her true opinions of the coffee brand she has been working with since September 2020.

"I shamelessly promote them so much," she said.

In the Vanity Fair video, Charli's sister, 22, questioned her about whether she thought her beverage was superior to the "Ice Spice Munchkins Drink," which was released in September, given that the company had previously worked with other celebrities.

"Yes," she replied and let out a giggle. "I'm sorry. Like, I'm a diehard fan. I really am."

The Ice Spice-inspired beverage combines frozen coffee and pumpkin munchkins. Ben Affleck and the rapper both appeared in a commercial for the seasonal beverage.

When asked to identify the actor in the video, Charli responded that she had never heard of Affleck, 51, despite the fact that he is well renowned for his love of Dunkin', which he previously revealed to People magazine started at an early age.

Dixie showed her a picture of Affleck and said, "Do you think you like Dunkin' more than this person?" Charli nodded swiftly but claimed she had no idea who he was and looked more closely at the picture.

"I've seen the ad," she said. I'm horrible with names!" Once Charli noted that "he's married to Jennifer Lopez," she joked, "Oh my God. I'm so stupid."