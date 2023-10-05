Australia unveils special King Charles coin

Australia is set to receive a special coin marking King Charles

King Charles will be leaving his mark in Australia after it emerged that a $1 coin was unveiled.

As per podcast host Evelyn Rae, while speaking to Sky News, the move will be beneficial as "people want to belong to something greater than ourselves".

She elaborated that this move added to the royal family's historic appeal.

"The monarchy with its history certainly has that kind of appeal,” she told Sky News host Andrew Bolt."

Rae added that this would benefit in the current circumstances, which she said consisted of crumbling heritage and institution.

"Especially today as much of our heritage, our institutions, appear to be dissolving before our eyes.

“So I say bring it on.”