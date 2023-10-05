Australia unveils special King Charles coin

King Charles will be leaving his mark in Australia after it emerged that a $1 coin was unveiled.
As per podcast host Evelyn Rae, while speaking to Sky News, the move will be beneficial as "people want to belong to something greater than ourselves".
She elaborated that this move added to the royal family's historic appeal.
"The monarchy with its history certainly has that kind of appeal,” she told Sky News host Andrew Bolt."
Rae added that this would benefit in the current circumstances, which she said consisted of crumbling heritage and institution.
"Especially today as much of our heritage, our institutions, appear to be dissolving before our eyes.
“So I say bring it on.”
Keke Palmer explains you can't control what people share on social media
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have been on good terms however, things have been problematic as of late
Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a plaster over her fingers during latest outing in Hull
Prince William has a hack that he got from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth
Khloe Kardashians ex does not want kids to ever ‘feel embarrassed’ of his infidelity in past
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted with Chris Evans and Alba Baptista