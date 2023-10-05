Sarah Michelle Geller opens up about dental surgery due to aggressive brushing

Sarah Michelle Gellar has recently revealed she experiences painful dental surgery after being an “an aggressive brusher” throughout her life.



Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star posted a grinning selfie as she compared her surgery to childbirth pain.

In the caption, Sarah wrote, “Last month, after years of being what is known as an aggressive brusher, I had to have dental surgery.”

“A gum graft to be specific. Now I’ve had natural child birth, and this surgery took me down,” continued the 41-year-old.

The actress added, “So now to be smiling this big… is a big deal. That’s all. Oh and take it from me, brush gently.”

According to medical experts, gum recession happens for different reasons including aggressive teeth brushing, flossing, grinding and clenching but at times it can be due to genetics.



It is reported that a “gum graft” is used to treat thinning gums and also covers exposed teeth roots as well as volume to gum line.

The experts mentioned that the surgery usually minimises the risk of gum disease while the recovery after the surgery is one to two weeks.

After her post, fans dropped encouraging words in the comments section, with one said, “Oh no, I’m also an aggressive brusher so this worries me.”

“I hear you! Also, an aggressive brusher! Fantastic to see your lovely smile again,” another remarked.