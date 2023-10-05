Bad Bunny to 'poke fun at' Kendall Jenner romance on SNL gig?

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner pose for Gucci campaign

End of the WGA strike came with a fair share of good news for the fans of pop culture.

As for the latest surprise, Bad Bunny has been roped in to host an episode of Saturday Night Live Season 49 later this month.

The Peurto Rican singer will take the stage on Oct. 21, where he will also appear as a musical guest.

Kardashian-Jenner fans began pouring out their theories about potential topics which the Effecto singer will address during his often-witty monologue, including allusion to his rumored relationship with Kendall Jenner.

“Bad Bunny will host and perform at SNL. Do you expect a Kendall or Kardashian-Jenner hint in a skit?” wondered a user on Reddit.

“I would love for him to make fun of the PR conspiracies having a fake Kris Jenner making him sign the weirdest PR contract possible,” they quipped.

Many rallied behind with their suggestions.

“I hope he makes fun of Kendal cutting a cucumber since we know it doesn’t bother her at all not one bit,” wrote one.

Meanwhile another insisted that though Kendall might be there on the set to support Bad Bunny, the singer won’t explicitly mention her due to their relationship being fairly new.

Pete Davidson, who quit the show ahead of last season, will also return alongside Ice Spice as musical guest on Oct. 14.