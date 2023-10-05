Kate Middleton plays Rugby in wheelchair

Kate Middleton paid a visit to the Allam Sport Centre for the awareness of inclusivity in rugby on Thursday, October 5, in Hull, England.



A Patron of the Rugby Football League, Kate, 41, joined the England Wheelchair Rugby League in a wheelchair for a joyful informal play with world-cup winners.

She also faced Hull’s Learning Disability Rugby League in a match, as its students from Hull FC’s Centre of Excellence joined her to get to know different types of disability rugby leagues.

Kate was seen showing enthusiasm clapping for other players and rejoicing by waving her hands in the air, giggling and playing around with the ball.

She supported her cause and the game with a Rugby Football League polo and sweatpants, styling navy ensemble with loose curls, gold hoop earrings and natural glam.

Kate was later seen in a different hairstyle, having twisted her locks into a ponytail and tossed them over her shoulder.

The royal seems to be a fan of the game, as she told the Wheelchair Rugby League players that she watches the match on TV with her children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, when she invited them for a reception at the Hampton Court Palace in January 2022, after the team won the world title in November 2022.