Taylor Swift leaves New York City before Travis Kelce’s birthday

Taylor Swift gets out of New York City just one day before Travis Kelce’s birthday amid blooming romance.



With unclear guesses about the singer’s plans to surprise Kansas City Chiefs player on his birthday Thursday, an insider reported her departure to Page Six.

According to the outlet, several other sources saw Swift’s luggage being loaded for movement outside of her Tribeca apartment that was spotted at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey later.

Another source reported to the outlet that Kansas City, Mo. resident Kelce has no confirmed plans for his birthday amid “previous work commitment” scheduled.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end and his teammates are in the middle of the NFL season.

Despite of Kelce not being seen at the Bad Blood singer’s departure, she has been continuously spotted supporting Kelce at his games amid there rumoured relationship.

The budding love between Taylor and Kelce has been the talk of the town after multiple sightings of the celebrities together.

Taylor was spotted supporting the tight end at his Chiefs’ game opposite the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium alongside his mom, Donna Kelce.

The couple was then seen spending the evening together passionately at an afterparty, to which they arrived in Travis’ convertible.

The pro football player was also seen leaving the Look What You Made Me Do singer’s apartment on Sunday, as per Page Six.