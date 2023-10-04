Jennifer Aniston gets candid on battle with insomnia

Jennifer Aniston battled insomnia for years, which hurt her life and career and made her see how important sleep is after taking it for granted her entire life.

The young goddess said in InStyle in a throwback interview that “Sleep is extraordinary. It’s beautiful,” adding, “But, boy, did I take it for granted when we were young. When you're younger, you kind of take it for granted. You think, ‘I can survive on three-to-five hours of sleep and I feel great,’ and then, all of a sudden, it just starts not to feel great, and your performance isn't as up to par as it should be.”

The Emmy winner joined a campaign to raise awareness of sleep issues after realising the damaging impact of insufficient sleep on her work, thoughts, and body.

As part of the Seize and Night Day campaign, the Friends star emphasized the importance of sleep.

“All of your body is getting all the work done that it put itself through during the day. You realize a lack of sleep leads to all sorts of health issues,” the Morning Show star continued.

“Unfortunately, lost sleep isn't something you can get back; no matter how long you snooze on the weekends, you can't make up sleep. “It's a deficit you won't ever get back," Jennifer added.