Taylor Swift dubbed 'cringy, fake' in scathing comments by Candace Owens

Taylor Swift is under fire for acting as a teenage girl who just found her first love by Candace Owens, especially in the Kansas City Chiefs Game.



Candace in her podcast thoroughly discussed what Swift or probably her marketing team is up to when building her romance with Travis Kelce.

The American commentator is completely startled by the fact that the Lover singer, who is 33 years old, acted totally like a cute 15-year-old cheerleader at the football game.

She dubbed her emotions as "cringy and fake," in her scathing comments.

The host then described the picture of Swift with Kelce's mom in the stands and the singer was rooting for her. She added, "I don't think Taylor Swift follows football," and never did till "this Sunday."

"She rooted as the most dedicated Kansas City Chiefs man that you have ever seen."

Owens then taunted the singer-songwriter calling her emotion "emotive" and that she would "pass out if they [the team] didn't complete a pass."

The commentator went on to say, "She's just so fake, so plastic, so manufactured, very unauthentic and that has always been my assessment about Taylor Swift. [sic]"

She called the Blank Space songstress the "mean girl and really annoying and cringy."