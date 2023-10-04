Phillip Schofield looks ‘perfectly fine’ as he steps out amid Ben Shephard replacement rumours

Phillip Schofield appeared to be doing well as he was spotted with his wife and daughter for the first time since the affair scandal that led to the end of his This Morning career.

The 61-year-old had a rare outing with Stephanie Lowe and their daughter Molly in west London, even though he had previously admitted to his wife that he had been unfaithful to a younger male lover.

During the outing, the TV presenter was dressed in a light blue jumper and carried a dark blue jacket.

They seemed engaged in a deep conversation while strolling down a residential street. Additionally, Schofield was seen in good spirits, even sharing a smile as he entered a London hotel with an unidentified companion yesterday.

Schofield previously admitted his wife had been 'very, very angry' after he confessed to cheating on her with a younger male love.

It comes amid speculation as to who will take over his role of co-host at ITV's flagship daytime programme after he resigned for having an 'unwise but not illegal' relationship with a young male runner earlier this year.

ITV bosses have been attempting to find Ms Willoughby a more permanent sidekick, with Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Rylan Clarke and Josie Gibson also contending for the role.

But management is reportedly eyeing up Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard, who impressed when he stood in on the This Morning sofa last week.

Sources say Mr Shephard, 48, is 'frontrunner' to replace Schofield in the role after he stood in earlier this week.