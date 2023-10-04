'Disconnected' Prince Harry finds 'real' bond with another woman

file footage

Geri Halliwell responded to her mention in Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare.

In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex recalled attending a Spice Girls concert back in 1997, when he was only 13, with his father, now-King Charles.

Famously known as the Ginger Spice for her red hair, Geri was the only one young Harry felt a “real connection” to, according to Rolling Stone.

“Ginger Spice [was] the only Spice with whom I felt a real connection.” He wrote in the book. “A fellow ginger.”

In an interview with Andy Cohen, the Wannabe singer said, “I think when you’re in any kind of [way] different slightly, you’re in your own lane, you have to find your own voice.”

She went on to explain that contrary to the current world that forces one to be a “bit more mindful,” Geri added, “People were quite rude to you if you had ginger hair,” she said. “You were seen as the minority white person.”

“Through that sort of honesty and connection, I think people like that. I don’t try and airbrush who I am. This is it,” she told Andy.