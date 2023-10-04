King Charles heartfelt plea to Prince William, Harry: 'Don't make my final years a misery'

Prince William and Harry's ongoing feud hurts King Charles the most

Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry, who used to share very close relationship and had a strong bond, have seemingly given much pain to their father King Charles with their ongoing feud.



King Charles, 74, once made heartbreaking plea to his feuding sons, William and Harry, after a tense argument between the two royals.

Meghan and Harry's explosive chat with US TV host Oprah Winfrey, after their exit from the royal family, proved to be a major flashpoint in their feud with the royal family and prompted Charles to issue a heart breaking plea to his two sons.

Prince Harry, who relocated to the US with Meghan after saying goodbye to their royal jobs in 2020, reunited with William in April 2021 when the Duke of Sussex travelled to the UK to attend the funeral of his late grandfather Prince Philip just weeks after the Sussexes' bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.



Writing in his tell-all memoir Spare, which hit the shelves earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex claimed that he, William and Charles all got together after paying their final respects to Philip to talk out their issues.



The Duke continued that it came after he felt "cut off" when explaining his feelings to his dad and brother which resulted in a heated argument between him and William.



Harry claimed in his book that this led to Charles begging them both to calm down as he said: "Please, boys - don't make my final years a misery."

Later in book, Meghan Markle's husband Harry also detailed how he was "stopped cold" during the exchange when William used a "secret code" they had for "times of extreme crisis".



He recalled in Spare how William forced him to look into his eyes so he could tell him that he loved him and wanted him to be happy. He then claims he told his older brother he loved him too but that his "stubbornness is extraordinary" and pulled away.

He goes on to claim that William pulled him back and said: "Harold you must listen to me, I just want you to be happy, Harold, I swear, I swear on mummy’s life."

And Harry added: "It stopped me cold, as it was meant to. Not because he'd used it, but because it didn’t work. I simply didn’t believe him."

Meanwhile, a friend of the King has claimed that now it's not the priority of Charles to heal his rift with his estranged son Harry. Sources previously said Charles and Camilla were left 'furious' and 'wearied' by the claims Harry made in his book.