Prince William left Harry heartbroken with comments about 'actress' Meghan

King Charles and Princess Diana's two sons Prince Harry and Prince William, who had very strong bond before Meghan Markle entered in Duke's life, have seemingly destroyed their close relationship over petty issues.



The two royal brothers' feud was reportedly intensified when the Duke of Sussex began dating former Suits star, now his wife, Meghan Markle.



The future King's some comments about Harry's sweetheart worked as cracker to destroy their strong bond when the Prince of Wales questioned his younger brother the strength of his romance with Meghan early into their relationship, reportedly leaving the Duke offended.

William was reportedly worried that Meghan line of work would make it difficult for her to join the British monarchy.

Harry, in his memoir, claims that William said about Meghan: "She’s an actress, after all, Harold. Anything can happen."

The Duke admitted he was "a bit hurt" by his sibling's stance.

The King's eldest son later noted that there would be "a host of difficulties I could expect if I hooked up with an 'American actress.’"

However, the veteran thinks William "always managed to make" the Suits star's job "sound like a 'convicted felon'."

However, Harry - in the docuseries "Harry & Meghan" -shared that his loved ones were initially fond of his then-girlfriend, saying: "I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed."

"Some of them didn’t quite know what to do with themselves. Because, I think, they were surprised. They were surprised that a ginger could land such a beautiful woman and such an intelligent woman," the Duke admitted.

He added: "But the fact I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else at the beginning. Oh, she’s an American actress; this won’t last."

Things turned worse after Harry and Meghan's 2020 Megxit scandal. In 2021, the couple had a bombshell chat with US Tv host Oprah Winfrey that worked as fuel to the fire in already tens situation.

