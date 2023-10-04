Taylor Swift warned what could ruin her Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift has been advised by an expert to concentrate on "communication" and "rituals of connection" with her supposed new love interest Travis Kelce to make sure their alleged relationship endures.

In recent weeks, the possible couple have demonstrated their support for one another while stoking romance suspicions.

The Lover singer, 33, was sighted in the Kansas City Chiefs' most recent two games.

She sent her celebrity posse to support Travis and his teammates, and they were even photographed together with his mother and his best friend's wife, Brittany Mahomes.

According to reports, the Gorgeous songstress is "really enjoying getting to know" the NFL player and has "high hopes" for their relationship.

"Taylor's really enjoying getting to know Travis," an insider revealed. "They're taking it day by day, but she has high hopes."

"She likes that he's a normal, nice guy. He's down-to-earth and isn't affected by fame," they told US Weekly. "She also thinks he's hot."

But not only TayTay is believed to be thrilled about the union; according to a different source, Travis is also "smitten" with the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

Taylor has been advised to work on new relationship habits by Kendra Capalbo, LICSW, a licenced sex and couple’s therapist at Esclusiva Couples Retreats, amid her newfound romance.

The pop star has a history of public breakups, most recently from her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn. They broke up in April of this year.