Patrick Stewart didn’t think Tom Hardy would be successful in Hollywood

Sir Patrick Stewart is gladly eating his less-than-encouraging words about Tom Hardy.

In his newly-released memoir, Making It So, Stewart, 83, reflected on his first impression of the now-acclaimed actor from when they worked together on the 2002 Star Trek: Nemesis movie.

Referring to the day that Hardy wrapped up his role, Stewart recalled thinking, “And there goes someone I think we shall never hear of again.”

Nemesis was among the now-acclaimed actor’s first roles, in which he played the movies antagonist, Shinzon.

During this time, the Venom star, who Stewart described as “an odd, solitary young man from London,” mostly kept to himself, not even greeting his co-stars on set.

However, Stewart clarified that Hardy wasn’t “hostile” as much as he was a recluse, spending his free time on set shutting himself in his trailer with his then-girlfriend.

As such, the X-Men alum paid no mind to the emerging actor who would later go on to act in blockbuster movies and TV shows including The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, and Peaky Blinders.

For his part, Hardy admitted feeling out of his depth during the filming of Nemesis, which he took “very seriously.”

“Every day on that set, I was terrified,” Hardy told Total Film Magazine in 2014.

“The whole thing was, ‘How can I do this?’” he recalled, potentially explaining his “odd” behaviour on set.

Meanwhile, Stewart had nothing but praises for Hardy, writing, “It gives me nothing but pleasure that Tom has proven me so wrong.”