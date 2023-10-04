Selena Gomez gushes over 'goddesses' Beyoncé, Adele

Selena Gomez showers praise on the goddesses of music, Beyoncé and Adele

Selena Gomez admired the iconic singers of the music industry, Beyoncé and Adele, by gushing over their impeccable personalities.



The Calm Down singer, who recently wrapped up her fun Paris trip, opened up about her stardom and how she feels as a pop star with a number of hit songs.

In conversation with Fast Company, the Rare Beauty founder said that she is unattainable when it comes to the stardom of legends in the industry.



"I look at someone like a Beyoncé, and I am amazed. My jaw drops. Every part of her is just impeccable, and it's just so beautiful. I went to her show and was blown away. But I'm just not that, and that's okay," she said.



While gushing over the music legends, Gomez further added, "We need goddesses like Beyoncé and Adele. But I'm just happy to be your best friend."



During the same interview, the People You Know singer also revealed that she took a long break from ‘toxic’ social media following her breakup with Justin Bieber in 2018.



"I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn't need to see what everyone was doing," the singer shared.



Selena also shared that she struggled body image issues during that difficult period of her life.

"Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I’d see on Instagram. Wow, I wish my body looked like that," she added.