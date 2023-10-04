Kourtney Kardashian’s husband was initially attracted to feuding sister Kim

Kourtney was not the first Kardashian sister that husband Travis Barker had eyes for, and it might just explain why she and sister Kim have been unable to resolve their differences.

As Kourtney and Kim’s infamous feud reaches all-time high, resurfaced quotes from the former’s husband confessed that he couldn’t take keep his eyes off “f***ing hot” and “eye candy” Kim back in 2006 when he was dating Kim’s former BFF Paris Hilton.

Keyboard sleuths dug around for an excerpt from the Blink-182 drummer’s 2015 autobiography and found an unexpectedly sweet section about Kim.

Recalling how he wanted to be “nothing but a gentleman” to “kind” and “polite” Kim despite her infamous tape, the now 47-year-old percussionist claimed that he and Kim shared a special bond.

“We were around each other a lot,” reminisced Barker, who is currently expecting his first child with new wife Kourtney.

“We’d be really sweet around each other, like little kids, and then when we were apart, she’d call me and say, ‘I want to see you again.’ ‘Me too,’ I’d say,” Barker wrote of their dynamic from back when he was trying to work things out with estranged wife Shanna Moakler.

Though he further clarified that “Kim and I never touched each other” during their seemingly innocent relationship, Barker’s promotional interview with US Weekly at the time told a different story.

Admitting his crush on the SKMMS founder, Barker expressed, “Kim was eye candy… I couldn’t keep my eyes off [her]!”