Elizabeth Hurley reveals story behind her iconic safety pin Versace dress

Elizabeth Hurley reveals the story behind her iconic Versace safety pin dress

Elizabeth Hurley opened up about her iconic safety pin dress which she wore at her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant's film premiere in 1994.



In conversation with Today, the 58-year-old actress revealed the story behind her iconic safety pin dress which continues to draw attention even after several years.



"Me and my then-boyfriend Hugh, we lived in a tiny little one-bedroom apartment and the mirror did only come up to here," Hurley shared.

The model called her stunning Versace dress 'alarming' which she donned at the premiere of her then-boyfriend film, Four Weddings and a Funeral.



"It wasn’t until the next day I got the dress in all its 'dress-ness.' It was a little alarming, in a good way… those were early days," she further said.



The Royals actress admitted that she had no idea about fashion back in those days. However, she managed to pick the legendary black dress which became the source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts.



"I was so unprepared for what happened that night. I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion. I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag," the Passenger 57 actress continued.



Recently, Ana Hathaway wore a similar safety pin outfit designed by Versace at Met Gala 2023.



