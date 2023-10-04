Alba Baptista, Chris Evans spent time with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Portugal

Alba Baptista, Chris Evans spent time with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during Portugal trip

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista, the recently married celebrity couple spent their recent trip to Portugal hanging out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



A source reported that the newly weds had a surprise meet with the royal couple at a bar or restaurant in Europe, according to Page Six.

The insider also claimed that the couples did not know each other and their meeting was a coincidence.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista tied the knot in a private ceremony in his hometown of Boston last month, on Sept. 9.

The Captain America: Civil War star and the Warrior Nun alum were also reported to be planning for a second wedding celebration in Baptista’s home country of Portugal, but the news hasn’t been confirmed.

“There is going to be a second gathering in Portugal for members of Alba’s family who couldn’t be in Massachusetts,” a source told Page Six.

“Sometime this week, I believe. Then they’ll depart from Portugal for their honeymoon.”

Along this time, Harry, 39, and Markle, 42, also took a romantic trip to Portugal after wrapping up his annual Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sept. 16.