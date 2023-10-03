Pak vs Aus: Indian batter trolls Pakistan for clumsy fielding in warm-up match

Wasim Jr (right) and Mohammad Nawaz (left) trying to stop the ball during warm up match on October 3, 2023. — Twitter/SDhawan25

Pakistan's national squad, despite being one of the best teams in the world, have time and again given some bizarre efforts while fielding which has cost them a lot in a cricket match.



Another such moment took place during today's (Tuesday) warm-up match against Australia ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 when clumsy fielding by Pakistan's Wasim Jr. and Mohammad Nawaz saw the side conceding a boundary.

On the first ball of the 23rd over seamer Haris Rauf bowled a short-of-a-length delivery to Marnus Labuschagne, who tried to tuck it away towards deep backward square leg.

It didn’t seem that the ball would go towards the boundary but a lousy effort by the two fielders created a mess.

They ran into each other and failed to stop the ball when it was near the boundary rope.

Taking to the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, Dhawan posted a video of the incident and shared his opinion on the scene.

"Pakistan & fielding never-ending love story," he wrote.

It must be noted that there have been many instances of similar miscommunications resulting in blunders, between the Pakistan fielders on the field and many times.

Later in the game, Australia set a 352-run target for the Green Shirts after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Today, Pakistan have rested Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, while Shadab Khan is leading the side. The game is currently taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6.

Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan.

Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023

October 6 — vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 — vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 — vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 — vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 — vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 — vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 — vs England in Kolkata

The day matches which will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.