Inside Angelina Jolie's move to not put her kids in school: 'I do worry'

Angelina Jolie shares why she decided on an unconventional route when it came to her children's education

Angelina Jolie has not shied away from sharing why she decided to homeschool her six children.

Speaking with The Independent in 2011, the Hollywood megastar shared that her busy acting schedule has long been the reason why she and her ex-husband Brad Pitt preferred to have their children go through the less conventional route.

"The education system hasn't caught up with our children and our way of life," she said.

She further elaborated that regular schools did not give children the holistic experience she wished for them to have.

“[I want] them go to a museum and learn to play guitar and read and pick a book they love.”

Later on in 2017, a source close to the actress told People that the children "have tutors for all kinds of subjects, including different languages and instruments.

In a screening of First they Killed My Father in the same year, the Maleficent star referenced to her own educational experience.

“It bothered me how little I was taught in school,“ Jolie said.

“I do worry about my children’s education. I homeschool partially because they are from around the world and it’s very … I didn’t want them to have the same education I had when it came to Vietnam or Cambodia.“