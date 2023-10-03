Sia shows off new face lift after hiding with wigs for years

Sia shows off new face lift after concealing her face with wigs for years

Sia won’t be reaching for her signature face-covering wigs anymore lest it hide her new face lift.

The Chandelier singer, notorious for covering her face with eccentric wigs, debuted her new face at the 2023 Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday night.

While presenting the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine award to her surgeon Dr. Ben Talei, the chart-topping singer-songwriter quipped, “I’m a pop sar that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about s**t.”

“I got an amazing facelift from Dr. Talei,” she proceeded to announce to the world. “He is incredible, and he is doing so much good work – and not just for the pop stars of the world,” she raved.

The 47-year-old Australian musician couldn’t stop gushing over her surgeon, admitting that she recommends Dr. Talei to anyone who compliments her on her new face.

Meanwhile, the Beverly Hills plastic surgeon gave back the love while receiving the award from his long-time family friend.

“She really is – like you can see – a bright ray of sunshine and made my nieces and nephews’ days,” he gushed, recalling the time when the Elastic Heart songstress invited the kids to a party at her house.