Royal family could have saved Prince Harry's 'tanked' image

File Footage

Prince Harry may never recover from his 'tanked' image after he his consistent attempts seemingly got nowhere.



According to writer Esther Krakue, while speaking to Sky News Australia, the Duke of Sussex had his image 'saved' by the royal family at times when he was called out for his wrong doings.

However, since stepping down from the royal fold with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has notably not been able to take the reigns of his brand and in turn, caused it to worsen.

She added: "Ever since he’s left and he’s been completely in charge of his image, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, it’s completely tanked."

This, as per Krakue, was a major indication of the royal family being more of a protective shield for him, which he notably decided to cast away after coming out with a slew of works in which he aired the royal family’s private secrets.

"And it just shows that sometimes actually having the protection of people you may not always agree with is a blessing more than a curse."