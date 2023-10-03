Royal family could have saved Prince Harry's 'tanked' image

Prince Harry may never recover from his 'tanked' image after he his consistent attempts seemingly got nowhere.
According to writer Esther Krakue, while speaking to Sky News Australia, the Duke of Sussex had his image 'saved' by the royal family at times when he was called out for his wrong doings.
However, since stepping down from the royal fold with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has notably not been able to take the reigns of his brand and in turn, caused it to worsen.
She added: "Ever since he’s left and he’s been completely in charge of his image, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, it’s completely tanked."
This, as per Krakue, was a major indication of the royal family being more of a protective shield for him, which he notably decided to cast away after coming out with a slew of works in which he aired the royal family’s private secrets.
"And it just shows that sometimes actually having the protection of people you may not always agree with is a blessing more than a curse."
Jamie Lee Curtis posts Pamela Anderson’s photos on social media
Kate Middleton has reportedly been called out for stealing the spotlight from Prince William
'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' documents the 'culture-resetting' 'Renaissance World Tour'
Ariana Grande has asked for spousal support and property be granted in accordance with her prenup with ex Dalton Gomez
Kylie Jenner’s Schiaparelli gown turned millions of heads during Paris Fashion Week, including that of Scott Disick
Idris Elba explains why he’s addicted to work in a new interview