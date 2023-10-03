Brad Pitt yet to take ‘major step’ with Ines de Ramon ahead of first anniversary

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon romance may have been getting ‘stronger’ but the actor is in no rush to introduce her to his children following his messy divorce with Angelina Jolie.

The Bullet Train actor, 59, and Ramon, 30, were first romantically linked in November 2022 after they were spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, months after her split from Paul Wesley.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, Pitt “still hasn’t introduced his kids” to Ramon. “It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step.”

However, the insider noted that “things between them are going great.”

“He’s dated a few women over the years but hasn’t introduced any of his children to them,” the source added. “He is happy with where his and de Ramon’s relationships stands and isn’t in a rush to push things unless it unfolds organically.”



Pitt shares six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. The former spouses split in 2016 – after 12 years together and two years of marriage – and were declared legally single three years later.

Shortly after the divorce, Pitt was investigated for child abuse allegation, after Maddox allegedly inserted him between his parents’ during a fight on a plane ride. However, Pitt was cleared of the abuse charges.

In late September, the two agreed to a temporary custody arrangement. Jolie and Pitt each volunteered to participate in individual counselling. One month later, a judge approved a custody agreement giving Jolie physical custody of all six children, via Entertainment Tonight.