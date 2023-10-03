Kevin Costner’s favourite ‘Yellowstone’ set snack revealed by Chef Gator

Kevin Costner favourite on set snack has been revealed by Yellowstone’s Chef Gator.



The most recent episode of Celebrity Eats is a two-parter featuring a chef who both cooks for and is a celebrity.

Chef Gabriel Guilbeau, better known as Chef Gator from the television series Yellowstone, visited the Delish test kitchen to demonstrate how to prepare some of the cast's favorite foods.

Comfort food like gumbo, étouffée, jambalaya, and plenty of barbecue can be found on the set of Yellowstone and the prequel series 1883. But he also customizes his meals for the other cast members.

According to Gator, the actor who plays John Dutton in the show, Kevin Costner, is a famously picky eater. He claims, “Before he met me, I think [he] solely lived off of canned chili and hot dogs.”

On a shoot day, though, Costner is frequently seen lingering outside Gator's kitchen and searching for a bite. What is his favourite? Dessert, as per Guilbeau.

“Kevin always likes to tell me he’s on a diet and off the sugar, and then he’ll ask me to make him an apple pie,” Gator says. “In the same day, usually.”

Gator worked as the director Taylor Sheridan's film and television projects' head of craft services for five years. But Gator first gained attention when he was cast as the Dutton family chef on the Yellowstone set.