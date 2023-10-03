Dakota Johnson attends multiple Coldplay concerts for beau Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson supported her love Chris Martin throughout California.



Over the weekend, Dakota Johnson attended several Coldplay concerts in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, demonstrating once more why she is Chris Martin's biggest fan.

Fans first noticed the Fifty Shades actress standing next to Chris' 17-year-old son Moses Martin, whom he shares with ex-Gwyneth Paltrow, in the throng on September 30.

The following night, Dakota and her mother Melanie Griffith went to the band's second performance at the Rose Bowl, which included a surprise appearance by Selena Gomez and H.E.R. on Let Somebody Go.

The artist, who turns 34 on October 4, celebrated an early birthday during Dakota's musical weekend.

While Chris and Dakota have been seen together on movie shoots and at Chris' concerts since their affair started in 2017, they do like to keep their relationship a secret.

In 2018, when asked about their relationship, Dakota told Tatler, "I'm not going to talk about it," but added that she is "very happy."

A few years later, Dakota did reveal some information about their romantic relationships and gave the reason they favored staying private.

"We've been together for quite a while," she told Elle UK a few years back. "And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private."

She also says that, "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."