Record Store Day's 2023 Black Friday exclusives promises treasure trove of music

Record Store Day's 2023 Black Friday exclusives.

Get ready for a vinyl extravaganza this November 24, 2023, as Record Store Day unveils a lineup of over 170 exclusive titles for its annual Black Friday event.

This year, the term "black" barely does justice to the colorful array of vinyl variants on offer, including shades of purple, gold, red, blue, green, marble, clear, and splatter.

What's particularly striking is the noteworthy presence of classic hip-hop titles in the lineup, signaling Record Store Day's and the participating labels' keen interest in celebrating the 50th anniversary of this influential genre.

Among the iconic artists featured with reissues or exclusive releases are Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne, Nas, De La Soul, Schooly D, Three 6 Mafia, and Digital Underground.

It's a feast for music collectors and enthusiasts alike, promising an exciting Black Friday for vinyl aficionados.

A record-spinning bonanza on the day after Thanksgiving, as indie stores gear up to offer approximately 175 exclusive releases—a notable contrast to the usual April event, which typically boasts twice the number of offerings.

This diverse lineup introduces some fresh faces to the Record Store Day scene, including emerging talents like Kim Petras and Noah Kahan.

Fans can also look forward to hit collections from contemporary stars like Post Malone and the Jonas Brothers, alongside comprehensive boxed sets from legendary artists such as Bo Diddley and War.

The full list of titles can be found on the RSD website: https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialReleases

