This Morning fails to impress viewers with new changes in show?

Viewers were left unimpressed by the recent changes on This Morning.

During Monday's episode, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson, some fans were bewildered by a segment on decorating Halloween trees, with one viewer describing it as "utter nonsense."

On 31 October, the eve of All Saints' Day, people often celebrate by dressing up in frightening masks and costumes to take children trick-or-treating.



With 12 weeks to go until Christmas, it was suggested on This Morning that it could be a good idea to put up a tree now and adorn it with scary decorations, before switching to festive ones come December.

Taking to social media, fans of the ITV Daytime show were outraged by the idea, branding it a waste of money' especially during the current cost of living crisis.

One viewer tweeted: 'Halloween tree? For gawd sake ! NO. #thismorning,' with another adding: 'Halloween trees are too far #thismorning.'

It comes after Holly Willoughby and her sister Kelly have paid tribute to their Uncle Ray after confirming his death on Sunday.

The This Morning presenter's older sister shared a moving tribute to Ray with Instagram followers, along with some fond childhood memories.

She wrote: 'Sleep deep Uncle Ray. We are heartbroken to say goodbye so soon. Thank you for all the love and the laughs. ‘

Holly, 42, responded to the post with a broken heart emoji.