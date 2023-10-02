Harry, Meghan 'hang with Chris Evans, Alba Baptista' on 'secret' Portugal trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent time with Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to have linked up with Chris Evans and Alba Baptista during their secret trip to Portugal.

A Portuguese magazine reported last week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Princess Eugenie, Harry’s cousin, in the village of Melides after wrapping up the Invictus Games 2023 last month.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood newlyweds jetted off to Alba’s homeland for their honeymoon, where they ran into the former royal couple.

The secret soiree was reported by a tipster to celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, on Instagram.

“Can confirm Chris Evan’s [sic] and Alba [Baptista] were in Portugal on their honeymoon,” read the tip. “Saw them there in deep conversation with Harry and Meghan!”

“Looked like Alba and Meghan were bonding in particular!” it concluded.

In a follow-up story, someone had sent an email, alleging the double date sighting was “false,” and that it was made up by one of the actor’s “crazy stans who are in denial that Chris and Alba are married.”

The anonymous admin debunked the claim, revealing the tip was “texted” to her real name, hence corroborating its credibility.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle refused to publicize their secret trip to Portugal before returning to the U.S in September.

"They arrived in Portugal without their children and as soon as they landed, they headed to Alentejo and more precisely to Melides,” claimed the publication in a report from last week.