David Beckham’s early 'obsession' with Victoria Beckham scared his parents

File Footage

David Beckham’s parents and close friends made some surprising statements related to his early romance with Victoria Beckham in an upcoming documentary named, Beckham.



The globally known footballer's close pals recalled that he wanted to marry the former Spice Girl after seeing her in a music video on television.

One of David’s former team mate, Gary Neville revealed that he used to drive for hours just to spend some minutes with his lady love.

"He was on the phone to Victoria every second. He would stay on the phone till one in the morning. It was like an addict. He’d drive four hours to spend 20 minutes with her," his friend added.

Young David and Victoria’s intense relationship scared Ted and Sandra, parents of the current president of Inter Miami football club.



Sandra shared, "We were worried he would lose all he worked for. Because football came first and all of a sudden it wasn’t."



On the other hand, the ex-England captain did not regret any of his struggles which he made to meet the celebrated fashion designer.



"I didn’t care when I saw her. How much I saw her. If it was me driving to London to see her for seven minutes I did it," the 48-year-old said.

David tied the knot with Victoria on July 4, 1999.

The couple share four children - sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and a daughter Harper, 12.

