Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘high-maintenance, demanding’ with PR stunt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared have made bad move back in September 2021 at a charity event, which has not aged well for the couple.

The PR team of the Duke of Duchess of Sussex allegedly asked an underprivileged primary school in New York to sign a release form to not make any negative comment about the visit.

Unearthed emails revealed that “students and faculty at the Harlem elementary school were even asked to sign consent forms for filming that also banned them from discussing the project or making ‘negative’ remarks about the famous couple who were visiting.”

The couple have been called out over their gag attempt, with

Royal commentator Daniela Elser in her piece for News.com.au dubbed the couple them “high-maintenance and demanding” with their “blatant PR outing.”

Elser noted that while the royal family also use “cute kids, the elderly and charities the length and breadth of the British Isles for publicity purposes” but there is a difference between the two.

“There is a world of difference between something being planned to the Nth and worrying about whether the playgroup mats might clash with a member of the royal family’s socks,” she explained.

“It would be hard to conceive of someone whose image is more rigorously managed and patrolled than Kate’s and yet as far as has ever been reported, her team has never requested ‘décor’ changes or asked parents to ever sign documents preventing them from ever posting ‘Kate sux’ on Twitter or X or whatever it’s called.”