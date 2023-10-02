Gwyneth Paltrow claims she still hasn't 'processed' ski accident trial

Gwyneth Paltrow said she takes a long time to process things in life

Gwyneth Paltrow is still coming to terms with her ski accident trial that happened earlier this year.

The Iron Man actress was sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson after the twosome collided while skiing a slope at Deer Valley Resort in Utah in 2016.

Speaking to The New York Times, Paltrow broke her silence on the trial for the first time, which ended in her victory.

"That whole thing was pretty weird. I don’t know that I’ve even processed it. It was something I felt like I survived," she shared.

"Sometimes in my life, it takes me a long time to look back and process something and understand something,” explained the Oscar winner.

In 2019, Sanderson sued Paltrow for $300,000 for crashing on him from behind while she skied with an instructed.

The Politician actress countersued the optometrist for $1 and attorney fees.

Following the trial, Paltrow released a statement, claiming that the false claim “compromised my integrity,” and went on to thank the court for “all of the hard work” in handling this case.