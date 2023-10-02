Taylor Swift cheers for Travis Kelce alongside star-studded squad: Watch

Taylor Swift was not the only one cheering for her rumoured beau Travis Kelce during Sunday’s game at the Metlife Stadium, as she brought along her star-studded squad too.

The 12-time Grammy-winning musician, 33, was accompanied by brother Austin Swift, pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Sabrina Carpenter as she watched Kansas City Chiefs play against the New York Jets. The squad also had Hugh Jackman, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and director Shawn Levy.

The party was arriving at the stadium and going through security in videos that surfaced the internet. Swift was dressed in a long-sleeved black top with high-waisted denim short which she paired with black knee-high boots and a matching leather jacket.

This was the Cruel Summer singer’s appearance comes exactly one week after she was seen enthusiastically supporting Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. In one particular moment, the Anti-Hero hitmaker was captured screaming “Let’s f---king go!” as Kelce scored a touchdown.

Following the game, the two were seen making a stylish exit from the stadium for an exclusive party at a restaurant. In leaked pictures from the event, the singer was seen getting cosy with the NFL player. She had her arm around his neck, while he sat looking at something on his phone.