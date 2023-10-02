Hailee Steinfeld spotted with boyfriend Josh Allen's mom shopping for Buffalo Bills gear: Photos

Hailee Steinfeld enjoys quality time with Josh Allen's mom

Hailee Steinfeld was spotted on Saturday, September 30, alongside Lavonne Allen, the mother of her boyfriend Josh Allen.

The pair were seen at Leveled Up Buffalo, a women's boutique known for its extensive collection of Buffalo Bills-themed merchandise.

During their outing, Steinfeld sported a Wyoming sweatshirt, a nod to Josh Allen's college affiliation.

The 27-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2017 with a Bachelor's degree in social science.

Their excursion took place just a day before a significant game for Josh and his team, as they prepared to face the undefeated Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a matchup that held considerable importance for the Buffalo Bills and their fans.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's relationship first made headlines in May 2023.

The following month, a trusted insider shared exclusive details with Us Weekly, shedding light on the positive trajectory of their budding romance.

According to the source, their relationship was "going really great," characterized by a lot of laughter and constant smiles whenever they were together.